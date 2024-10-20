Maxim Group Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $235.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $216.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

BMI stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.07. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $230.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $204,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

