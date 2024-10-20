McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $237,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $316.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.18.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

