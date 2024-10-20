McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McKesson were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $509.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.06.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

