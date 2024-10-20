Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Get Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 506,992 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.