Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $96.48 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 35.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

