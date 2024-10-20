Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

MCHP stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

