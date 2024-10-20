Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Altus Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 11,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 897,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $400,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,195 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $418.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.51. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $324.39 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.68.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

