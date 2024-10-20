MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI opened at $102.70 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

