Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

