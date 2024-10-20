MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $275.54 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in MongoDB by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MongoDB by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in MongoDB by 650.2% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

