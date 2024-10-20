Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 142,881 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 349.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,881 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,294,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $112.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

