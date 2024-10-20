Morgan Stanley Boosts Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Price Target to $75.00

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $80.79.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Loar will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loar in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

