Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $475.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.73 and a twelve month high of $480.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.