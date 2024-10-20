MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 340.3% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 642,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

