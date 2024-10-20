MSA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MSA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 124,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,550,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

