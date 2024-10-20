Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,732.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

