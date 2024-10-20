Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,989 shares of company stock worth $27,806,184. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

