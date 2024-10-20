Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 128,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 108,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 12.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 70.04 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

