Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,968 shares of company stock worth $8,999,632. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

