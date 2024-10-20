Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIND. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIND stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $979.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $45,224.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 304,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,038.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

