Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Nextracker Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 216,674 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

