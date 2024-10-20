Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.45. Nexxen International shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 72,028 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $564.86 million, a P/E ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter worth $451,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

