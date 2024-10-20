Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $25.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

