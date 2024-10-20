Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

