nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Upbound Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UPBD shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD opened at $29.89 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

