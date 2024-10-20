nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

