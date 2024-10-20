NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,792.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 825.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 901.8% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 898.7% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 59,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

