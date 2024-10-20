NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,123.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.0% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of NVIDIA worth $11,371,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,098,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,054,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,054,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

