NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,530 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. William Blair began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

