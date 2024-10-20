Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $18,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $6,840,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

