OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OKYO Pharma’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
OKYO Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OKYO Pharma stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.12.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
