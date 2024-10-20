Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,177,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,715,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

OMC stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

