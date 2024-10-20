One Capital Management LLC Acquires 381,623 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 905.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,623 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,792.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 791.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 188,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,294,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $112.35. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

