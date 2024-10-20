ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $266,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.4% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

