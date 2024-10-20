ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after acquiring an additional 232,043 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,362,000 after purchasing an additional 319,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,377,000 after buying an additional 132,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

NYSE OKE opened at $97.23 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

