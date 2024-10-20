ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.01.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

