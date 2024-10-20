OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $4.98.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
