OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

