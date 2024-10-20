OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 925,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 568,135 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.94.
OrangeKloud Technology Stock Up 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.
OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OrangeKloud Technology
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrangeKloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.