OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 925,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 568,135 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.94.

OrangeKloud Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.

OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile

Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.

