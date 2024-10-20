Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $125.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.62. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.23. Equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,832.74. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 138,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

