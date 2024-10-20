PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,572,000 after buying an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 24.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

