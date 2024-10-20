Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PANL stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.