Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 5,558,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 15,351,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at $424,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $722,587. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 323,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 178,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

