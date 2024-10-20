PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PENN. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4,624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,456,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,274 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 91.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,643,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after buying an additional 1,266,023 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 71.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after acquiring an additional 787,968 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 284.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 968,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 716,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,341,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

