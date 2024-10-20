PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 159.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 247,873 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $5,841,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.