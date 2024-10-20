Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.80 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 0.5 %

PLL stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.81. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.