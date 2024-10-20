Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $107.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.