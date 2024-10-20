Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

