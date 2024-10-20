ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,339,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,596,381 shares.The stock last traded at $43.58 and had previously closed at $41.52.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 12.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $918,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

