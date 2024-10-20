Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 35.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

