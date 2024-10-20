Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,140 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.